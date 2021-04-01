Pumping up its accessories offering, swimwear brand Solid & Striped has partnered with New York-based accessories designer Lele Sadoughi on a range of pieces for spring 2021.

The robust 21-piece collection uses the swim brand’s patterns and fabrics for knotted headbands — a Lele Sadoughi signature — as well as soft headband sets, scrunchies, visors, bucket hats and beach totes.

“I have been a fan of Solid & Striped for some time and was excited when my friend Sarah Landman became its CEO,” Sadoughi said of the collaboration. “Both of our brands celebrate a colorful and joyful spirit. In the past year, we have gone beyond headbands and jewelry to expand our categories to include bucket hats, visors, swim bands, and tote bags, so Solid & Striped, known for its summer fashion, was the perfect brand to co-design a collaboration.”

Priced from $45 to $250, the collection debuts April 1 exclusively at Lelesadoughi.com and Solidandstriped.com.

