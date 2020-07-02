Designer Brett Heyman is teaming with artist Lorien Stern for special capsule collection for Heyman’s cannabis accessories range, Flower by Edie Parker Rage.

“Edie Parker’s products look like candy and I want to eat them,” Stern said. “It felt impossible to not partner up with this woman-owned company that uses colorful, glittery, bright and translucent materials in a medium I have not used before.”

Made up of a mix of stash boxes, stash jars, rolling and vanity trays, ashtrays and handbags, the assortment uses Stern’s quirky collective of insects and animals throughout in cheeky and whimsical ways.

Known for her luxury priced acrylic handbags, Heyman launched Flower by Edie Parker in 2019 as several state’s laws began to loosen around weed consumption. The range takes her jovial approach and applies it pieces such as hand-blown glass pipes shaped like peaches or bunches of grapes, iridescent acrylic matchbook covers or artisan-made lighters.

The latest collaboration has a charitable component to it as well — 10 percent of sales will be donated to the The Last Prisoner Project, an organization dedicated to repairing the past and continuing harms of the criminalization of cannabis through intervention, advocacy and awareness.