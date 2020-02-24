By  on February 24, 2020

Accessories shone in Milan with patchwork treatments, iridescent and glittering surfaces, functional details, chain embellishments and a plethora of heel sizes and handbag shapes. Here, a look at some of the new offers for fall.

Bulgari went “Maxi Glam,” raising the glamour quotient as it presented its fall collection in a captivating set wrapped in a snake pattern by young Italian artist Andrea Crespi. The new Bulgari 7 Ways customizable accessory was inspired by a camera bag style with one or two detachable pockets and that can morph into a belt bag, a chain pouch or a crossbody pochette — a wink to the transformative power of the snake, a key symbol of the brand. The Serpenti Forever bag this season is smaller and more compact and for the first time has two external compartments. The leather treatments were standouts, such as the vegetable tanning and barrel tincture with an iridescent effect obtained by hand through a sponge. One model showed tiny mirror tassels hot-pressed into a base panel in canvas with an intriguing mosaic effect. The color palette was inspired by Bulgari’s core jewelry business — pearl, topaz, emerald green, berry tourmaline and fire amber.

