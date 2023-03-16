MoMA Design Store Named Exclusive U.S. Partner With George Sowden Lighting Collection

The Sowden Lighting Collection is coming to the MoMA design store.

The store has partnered with George Sowden as the exclusive U.S. distributor of his collection, first unveiled during Milan Design Week in 2022.

Sowden developed an expanded lighting collection made up of conceptually expressive floor, table and pendant lights, as well as an all-new portable lamp styles.

“I was working on another lighting project and needed to make a prototype,” Sowden said. “To make the model of the shade, I decided to use silicone because it was a quick, precise and a relatively inexpensive way to do it. By doing this I discovered that the silicone had an extraordinary quality of light diffusion; it was this unexpected surprise which was the beginning of the Sowden lighting collection.”

The idea to manufacture in silicone was initially provoked by Sowden in 2020, after observing the way light softly and comfortably radiated through the material without sacrificing the simplicity of each fixture’s distinct configuration.

While continuing to offer the PL1 Portable Table Light, MoMA Design Store will be the exclusive U.S. distributor of the full Sowden Light Collection, which includes two table light styles, five pendant lamps, a floor lamp and a new portable lamp. The new styles offer battery replacement, compatibility with custom, replaceable Sowden LED light bulbs, a touch control and a compartment for two ion batteries, which permit immediate use between charges.

Priced from $149 to $499 the collection sells at MoMA Design stores in New York as well as store.moma.org.