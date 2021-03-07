Since the pandemic started, Jonathan Anderson has been messaging positivity and feel-good vibes through his collections, emphasizing that fashion has the power to create joy. Gorgeous cocoon coats with exaggerated volume (this season’s big statement), the exploration of 1920s dress silhouettes and the injection of retro psychedelic colors and prints from the early ’70s got the fashion endorphins going.

Loewe, founded in Madrid in 1846, was first and foremost a small leather goods company. The ready-to-wear line was introduced in 1965, and for this season Anderson looked back in time and updated two of the house’s most iconic and classic bags.

The use of a boy’s moccasin as inspiration for a platform bootie and the introduction of a hybrid bracelet/bag perfect for a night out dancing made the point that fashion is for everyone — from the classic traditionalist to the adventurist.

Below, WWD chooses our favorite accessories from the fall ’21 show.

1. Amazona 28

First launched in 1975, the original Amazona was an “It” bag then and is primed to be one now. Reimagined in square and rectangular shapes, it comes in leather and jacquard and features the company’s logo design. This jacquard was introduced last spring, but for the fall season it comes in both brown and cream and black and cream styles, enhancing its timeless charm.

2. The Goya

Anderson calls the Goya bag, “Their big development this season.” This new launch comes in a variety of brightly colored tones. The hard construction and golden logo hardware detail speaks more to the traditional types, while the brighter colors and small size have a more playful fashion appeal. This new bag is an instant classic.

3. Boyish Platforms

Playing with boyish references is one of the charming and ingenious abilities of Loewe’s designer. The creative approach of taking a boys moccasin, pairing it with a black leather socks detail and then adding a platform results in an extremely cool bootie that transforms and subverts any look. The chunkiness has a ’90s ravers appeal ready for the dance floor.

4. The XL Flamenco

It is clear by now that extra-large bags are one of the most popular accessory trends this season, and this long-time icon from the house of Loewe is no exception. The oversize style works great on this unconstructed clutch, which is crafted from soft calfskin nappa leather featuring playful tassels on each end of the drawstrings. The sac look gives bohemian vibes, and infuses a cool edge into this everyday bag.

5. The Bracelet Bag

What is not to love about a statement bracelet that turns into the ultimate evening bag? Crafted from supple pleated lambskin nappa leather with metallic golden plaques engraved with the Loewe anagram, it marries the very fashion mood of the collection with the practicality of a mini bag.