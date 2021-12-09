Olivia Rodrigo Partners With Casetify for Phone Accessories

Olivia Rodrigo, the singer, songwriter and actress, has teamed up with Casteify, the direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand known for phone cases and electronic accessories. They have partnered on a Hardened Hearst collection, creatively directed by Rodrigo, who has handpicked each of the designs.

“It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” said Rodrigo, who released her debut album, “Sour,” earlier this year which was met with commercial and critical success. She shot to fame, accompanied by a wardrobe of vintage clothing, helping to bring secondhand shopping to the mainstream.

Rodrigo will appear in Casetify’s social campaign and the company’s first out-of-home campaign. This is the beginning of a yearlong partnership, which will include an in-person event and another collection.

Wes Ng, cofounder and chief executive officer of Casetify, said, “Olivia used her voice to inspire people across the globe to express themselves, and that’s what our mission is at Casetify. From her ability to connect with young people to her desire to support sustainability, we are excited to partner with her.”

Designs in the Hardened Heart collection will be available on Casetify’s newest lineup of sustainable phone cases made with Re/Casetify technology, a new innovation that turns used, old phone cases into brand new ones. There will also be designs on a range of bestselling Impact and Ultra Impact cases, made with 65 percent recycled material and up to 10-feet of drop protection.



An image from the Olivia Rodrigo partnership with Casetify. courtesy shot.

Other styles in the collection include a signature mirror case and a newly launched Ultra Compostable Case, which is a 100 percent biodegradable accessory.

Products in the collection retail between $45 and $75 and are available through Casetify’s e-commerce and the new Casetify Co-Lab app, available in the App Store, with products shipping to more than 100 countries. The collection will be available Dec. 15. The wait list for the collection went live at midnight.

