PARIS — It was just over a year ago when contemporary accessories labels started claiming a bigger share of the market and challenging luxury players with accessible price points, Instagram-friendly designs and a legion of influencers promoting them and creating digital buzz.

However, it looks like the bubble is getting ready to burst as more and more new names wanted to tap into the opportunity, creating a saturated space. Retailers are already editing down their contemporary offers — there’s only so much mock croc and mini candy-colored totes one can take.