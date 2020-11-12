Accessories designer Pierre Hardy has created a collection of small leather goods with Paris-based artist Shinsuke Kawahara.

Using Hardy’s signature cube pattern as a template, Kawahara hand paints a whimsical rabbit caricature on each piece.

“In Pierre’s creations, the invisible is fundamental, it offers an overall vision, like in an ultra-modern room,” said Kawahara, who is also a longtime friend of Hardy’s. “When I draw a painting, the line is important, but the void even more. We are both designers and I can feel that.”

The collection ranges in price from $225 to $395 and offers three styles of leather goods — a bag, wallet and pouch — with one of Kawahara’s three characters — Miss Yoga, Mr. Strong and Usagi — painted on. The artist will also include a phrase of his inspiration and initials, if desired.

“I like Shinsuke’s work because it is the opposite of mine: narrative, figurative, dreamlike, very artisanal and spontaneous,” Hardy said.

The collaboration is now available at Pierre Hardy’s New York City and Tokyo stores, and at pierrehardy.com until Nov. 22, with orders shipping by Dec. 7.

