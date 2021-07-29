Son of a Tailor, the Danish brand of made-to-measure clothing, is once again launching a Zero Waste Rug capsule collection.

“It was inspired by our mission to eliminate waste from every step of clothing production,” explained the company’s chief executive officer Jess Fleischer, adding the brand has been experimenting with upcycling textile waste by bringing back the Zero Waste Rug Capsule. “Our made-to-order model means we eliminate inventory waste and over-production. But there is still waste within production — for example, fabric scraps.”

The brand collects cut-offs from its cotton products, turning production waste into unique pieces for the home. The rugs are available in a range of colors and patterns and are made from the same material as its clothing, using 100 percent Supima cotton. All pieces are one-of-a-kind, and sizes do vary slightly by color and pattern — due to using cut-offs — but most rugs measure about 2 feet by 5 feet.

Minimizing waste has always been at the core of Son of a Tailor’s mission, its made-to-order model eliminates inventory waste and its Italian-made Zero Waste Collection of knitwear utilizes 3D-knitting which results in less than 1 percent production waste, while cotton garments are cut and sewn and produce some waste.

The rug capsule will be available for sale on Son of a Tailor’s social channels from Aug. 10 to 13. Each made-by-hand style will retail for $70.