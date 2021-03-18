Tie Bar is collaborating on an accessories collection with designer Whitney Michel’s American men’s wear brand Michel Men.

The assortment is made up of a variety of wardrobe staples — ties, socks, pocket squares and a tote bag. The designer, fresh off showing at The Black in Fashion Council and IMG discovery showroom during last month’s American Collections, produced the styles in consultation with Tie Bar creative adviser and GQ creative director at large Jim Moore.

“It’s been nothing short of a dream collaborating on this collection with such a strong brand partner and the legend himself, Jim Moore,” Michel said. “I’m so excited to introduce Michel Men to Tie Bar’s loyal fan base, bringing my designs to life at a price that’s affordable for all, the must-have accessories for the season.”

The 15-piece collection of staples launches March 22 exclusively on thetiebar.com. Ranging from $12 to $35, the collection is made modern through unique color pairings, unexpected accents and bold patterns. According to the creators, it’s meant to honor tradition and take a confident step forward.

“I’ve known Whitney for nearly a decade, she’s always been a passionate team player with a tactile and precise work ethic,” Moore said. “Her keen eye for style and inspiring ability to reflect on the past while staying totally modern, and true to her vision, makes her a men’s wear force to watch. I’m very excited that she has launched her namesake collection, Michel Men, and additionally has teamed with the sartorially savvy men’s wear line, Tie Bar, to bring her incredible vision to the everyman.”

The launch will formally kick off Tie Bar’s incubator initiative, an ongoing collaboration with independently owned nonwhite designers and creatives. Each participant is given full immersion into the world of Tie Bar, with the goal of using the brand’s platforms to aid their current and future growth. Tie Bar remains committed to helping ensure the voices of businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color and that designers are better represented across the fashion industry. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each collection will go back directly to the designer.

