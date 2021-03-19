Tory Burch’s fall 2021 collection revolved around its hometown of New York: its opportunities, memories, creativity, diversity, dreams and the realization of possibilities. This positive messaging translated into a celebration of luxury American sportswear, with a ’70s flare, that included seasonless dressing, rich layering techniques and a new take on modern suiting.

Burch, a proven master of accessories design, drew from her crafty and artisanal know-how to create a comprehensive range of accessories. To elevate in the current times and post-pandemic, there was a smart mix of return-to-the-office looks and more leisure-inspired ones. “Accessories and jewelry add dimension to the layers,” Burch said. Such dimension came in the form of updated classics, like the Radziwill bag with western details and the launch of lug-sole clogs, to name a few.

Below, the top accessories from the fall collection.

Lee Radziwill Western Bag

Launched on the fall 2018 runway and inspired by the simple yet fearless elegance of Lee Radziwill, this iconic style was updated with subtle western design as an homage to classic Americana.

Geometric Kira Sunglasses

In keeping with this season’s trends toward retro-geometric frames, this ’90s-inspired style embodies downtown New York City with a raver flair.

T Monogram Camera Bag

This classic pattern was inspired by traditional Pennsylvania Dutch quilting and incorporates the renowned T logo in jacquard. For this season, the T monogram was embroidered with animal patterns and includes bags, belts and gloves all featuring the same graphic designs.

Curved-Heel Buckle Boot

These calf leather boots are knee-high with a curved wooden heel and embellished with a small buckle detail at the ankle. Designed in a range of neutral colors, the curved heel updates the classic knee-high city boot.

Lug-Sole Clog

A new launch this season, this stamped snake-printed leather clog also comes in ivory leather and black pattern. This retro-inspired style shows a more bohemian side of the designer and when paired with thick socks (as shown in the image) — the result is pure cool with a touch of street style.