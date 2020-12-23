Very Important Puppies — the doggie accessories brand from sisters Sabrina Albarello and Katerina Karelas — has teamed with Ugg to create a bootie fit for their canine friends.

“We decided to partner with Ugg because we always loved the brand so much and we wanted to have something to match our dogs for the winter,” explained Albarello of their latest collaboration. “Ugg for us is synonymous with functionality and design and this was something they hadn’t done before.”

The doggie brand is no stranger to the collaboration train, having previously linked up with GCDC, NASA and with designer Heron Preston.

Over the last six months, as much of the globe rotates through lockdowns due to COVID-19, the market for pet-based accessories has grown as more people bring home new four-legged friends.

“People are getting dogs because they have more time to take care of them,” Albarello said bluntly, adding that “the market is in continuous growth and it will continue growing, especially with what we are living in this moment in the world.”

Next up for the puppy brand? Albarello said they will evolve with other dog-focused accessories like beds and bowls with plans to launch wellness. “We are coming up with some special vitamins very soon,” she said.

The Ugg x VIP bootie style is adjustable, made in faux suede with fluffy faux fur trim accents and comes in black or chestnut. The booties retail for $80 and launch today at ugg.com, veryimportantpuppies.dog and select Nordstrom stores.