The term “supermodel” gets tossed around a lot in the fashion industry. But in the case of Adriana Lima, it hits the mark.

The Brazilian-born beauty, who started her career at age 15 by winning the Ford Supermodel of Brazil contest, is consistently ranked as one of the world’s highest-paid models. Perhaps best known for her role as the longest-running Victoria’s Secret Angel, Lima has walked the runways for nearly every major fashion brand and is also an ambassador for Puma, IWC and Chopard. Just this month, she was one of four women to be featured in the new Max Mara campaign (along with Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid) and she’s currently on the cover of Vogue Japan.