The ever-expanding eyewear market has a new player in Agnes Eyewear, the Colombia-based eyewear brand from founder Juan David Muñoz.

“We saw a lack of sophistication in the market of $200 to $300 eyewear,” Muñoz explained bluntly, adding that he wanted to create a brand with a social impact and more accessible prices, without sacrificing beautiful, refined materials and designs that make people feel they are wearing a luxury item.

Agnes launches with three genderless styles, priced at $250. Each shape has a distinctive curve, which he said is intended to speak to a lifestyle that is both non-linear and nontraditional. For each pair sold, Muñoz’s eyewear brand will plant a tree in the Amazon rain forest.

“We wished to find a way to contribute to the global climate crisis,” he explained of the tree planting program. “Ironically, this crisis has had a positive effect on the eyewear industry, as glasses have extended the idea of a fashion accessory and become a needed accessory for health protection. Since the beginning, we wanted to make ourselves accountable and this is why the association with the NGO Saving the Amazon was established,” he said.

Focusing on a direct-to-consumer model, the brand soft launched this month with Agneseyewear.com and began building content on Instagram, but the founder is open to exploring wholesale partners at the international level down the line.

“Nowadays, the eyewear industry has become more and more popular, resulting in a market with a more flat and uniform approach,” Muñoz said, explaining that he created Agnes, “in the aesthetic pursuit of offering a product which highlighted art and design in it’s finest ways.”

