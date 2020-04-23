Closing the loop. Luxury eyewear brand Ahlem has launched “Reframed,” a new buyback program.

“We should never have to compromise ethics for elegance,” says Ahlem Manai-Platt, the brand’s founder, who’d like to see the program set an industry standard for environmental responsibility.

The strategy lets customers swap out frames, in any condition, and exchanges them for a voucher up to $100 toward their next purchase with the independent eyewear brand, creating a full life cycle for their products.

The system is tiered based on signs of wear, starting with frames dubbed “good’ with gentle signs of wear getting the full $100; styles seen as “fair,” which show major signs of wear getting $80, and finally, frames that fall under the “poor” category with major damage or breakage netting $60.

A runner-up for the 2017 CFDA/Vogue fashion fund award, the brand is based in Los Angeles, but Manai-Platt has French-Tunisian roots, and manufactures all her eyewear in French factories. In addition to the program, the brand is releasing a “Give Back” collection, rendered entirely from recycled and reused metals and acetates in exclusive colorways — with proceeds benefiting the No Kid Hungry organization. “Giving back has always been at the heart of our brand culture,” says Manai-Platt, said of the collection, which will release annually.

Ahlem is launching product online, since it temporally closed its stores due to the coronavirus, and as a result of COVID-19 the eyewear brand will donate 25 percent of every purchase to the No Kid Hungry organization as well.

“We did not wait for the disruption to rethink our mission; we are using this time to stride for better and to further our company ethics,” Manai-Platt said.