Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Aiinaak, the eyewear brand founded by Daniel Samimi, has launched a collection of clip-on-style glasses. Originally made popular in the late 19th century, these spectacles are developed to clip directly onto the bridge of the nose, without the support of traditional armpieces.

“Aiinaak is a representation of design meeting function,” explained Samimi. “After years of development we have brought something truly unique to the world where you can own a vintage masterpiece in the modern world. We are happy to share our uniqueness and to bring new life to a past era.”

Aiinaak originated in 2019 as an experimentation when Samimi, a fashion veteran who worked in design and product development, began designing eyewear styles that he wanted to wear daily — including designs that were fluid, essential and gender-neutral.

The styles use the Fits-U variety Pince-nez where the wearer pinches onto a pair of levers located above or in front of the bridge to open the plaquettes and release the levers to allow them to close onto the nose of the wearer, clipping comfortably onto the bridge of the nose when you need to see near, not causing headaches, as some people who wear glasses with temple arms may experience.

The collection has three silhouettes, each retailing for $490, are available with tinted non-prescription polarized and clear lenses that combine 100 percent UV protection and are antireflective to increase visual comfort.