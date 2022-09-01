×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Glams It Up in Second Tiffany Campaign

Fashion

Weinsanto Is Diving Into the Metaverse With K-pop Band Lightsum

Eye

The ‘Euphoria’ Effect Is Turning Costume Designers Into The Next Influencers

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Originally made popular in the late 19th century, they are developed to clip directly onto the bridge of the nose.

Aiinaak's clip-on glasses.
Aiinaak's clip-on glasses. Courtesy

Aiinaak, the eyewear brand founded by Daniel Samimi, has launched a collection of clip-on-style glasses. Originally made popular in the late 19th century, these spectacles are developed to clip directly onto the bridge of the nose, without the support of traditional armpieces.

 “Aiinaak is a representation of design meeting function,” explained Samimi. “After years of development we have brought something truly unique to the world where you can own a vintage masterpiece in the modern world. We are happy to share our uniqueness and to bring new life to a past era.”

Aiinaak originated in 2019 as an experimentation when Samimi, a fashion veteran who worked in design and product development, began designing eyewear styles that he wanted to wear daily — including designs that were fluid, essential and gender-neutral.

The styles use the Fits-U variety Pince-nez where the wearer pinches onto a pair of levers located above or in front of the bridge to open the plaquettes and release the levers to allow them to close onto the nose of the wearer, clipping comfortably onto the bridge of the nose when you need to see near, not causing headaches, as some people who wear glasses with temple arms may experience.

The collection has three silhouettes, each retailing for $490, are available with tinted non-prescription polarized and clear lenses that combine 100 percent UV protection and are antireflective to increase visual comfort.

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Hot Summer Bags

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Aiinaak Debuts Clip-on Eyewear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad