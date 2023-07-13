Alanui Debuts Eyewear With Jacques Marie Mage

MILAN — Italian high-end brand Alanui is venturing into eyewear via a luxury collaboration with Jacques Marie Mage.

As with all the eyewear of the Los Angeles-based niche player, the two limited-edition glasses are handcrafted in Japan employing precious metals, gemstones and Western motifs intended to pay tribute to the traditional arts and culture of the American Southwest in a nod to Alanui’s nomadic spirit.

In particular, the collaboration includes the Zuma and Topanga styles. The former has a sculptural silhouette marked by Jacques Marie Mage’s signature arrowhead front pins with real turquoise inlays and is defined by wire core temples showing a customized silver, gold and turquoise geometric pattern. The frame is available in four different colorways, including black, tortoise and transparent hues.

The Alanui x JMM Zuma style. Courtesy of Alanui

For the Topanga sunglasses, the two brands joined forces with Kewa Pueblo artist Francisco Bailon, founder of Anasazi Jeweler, who created an intricate hand-beaded temple decoration nodding to Alanui’s distinctive “Icon” motif. The embellishment comes in five different versions, playing with turquoise, electric blue, red, white and black shades.

“Working with the Jacques Marie Mage team and its founder Jerome [Mage] has been incredible. We couldn’t find a better partner to debut in the eyewear arena,” said Alanui’s creative director Carlotta Oddi, who launched the brand with her brother Nicolò in 2016. “We share the same love for exclusive, luxury products that perfectly mix creativity and unique craftsmanship,” she added.

Mage echoed that the collection “exemplifies both brands’ commitment to creating impeccably crafted collectibles made to last a lifetime.”

The Alanui x JMM collaboration. Courtesy of Alanui

Retailing at between 1,375 euros and 2,095 euros, the collection is launching on Thursday on both brands’ online stores. It will also be available at key retailers including Net-a-porter, Mytheresa, Maxfield and Bergdorf Goodman, to name a few.

Each pair of Alanui x JMM sunglasses will come with a special turquoise box set, including a tobacco leather envelope case, a tooled leather strap, as well as a bandana-style cleaning cloth.

The Alanui x JMM Topanga style. Courtesy of Alanui

Alanui originally launched with a single product, a high-end belted cardigan with a boho-chic vibe that is still the jewel in the crown of the brand’s offering and reinterpreted in new ways season after season. Through the years, the label expanded to ready-to-wear, accessories, mini-me, pet and home lines. It released different collaborations, ranging from The Rolling Stones and Looney Tunes to Sebago and Moon Boot, to name a few.

As for Jacques Marie Mage, previous tie-ups were signed with the likes of Enfants Riches Déprimés and Umit Benan.