×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Wake-up Call: The ‘Dire’ Financial Inequity Facing Young Designers Under Inflation

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Contemporary Market

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Discuss War, Perseverance and New York Fashion Week

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Renew Eyewear Deal for Another 15 Years

Renewed four months ahead of the deadline, the licensing agreement will continue a partnership that was first forged in 1988.

Backstage at Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring
Backstage at Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023 Vanni Bassetti/WWD

MILAN – Armani Group and EssilorLuxottica have renewed their licensing agreement for the development, production and worldwide distribution of eyewear collections under the Giorgio Armani, Giorgio Armani Privé, Emporio Armani, EA7 Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange brands.

The existing deal, which took effect in 2013, was set to expire at the end of this year. The 15-year licensing renewal will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The partnership between the fashion group and the eyewear powerhouse dates back to 1988, when Giorgio Armani teamed up with the late Luxottica founder and visionary entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio to develop branded glasses, marking the evolution of the item as fashion accessory.

Related Galleries

At the time, the two parties signed an initial 14-year licensing agreement. Luxottica then lost the license to Safilo SpA in 2003, but the original tie-up was eventually restored with the deal effective in 2013.

“During the course of my career I have always built long-term collaborations and agreements with trusted partners,” Giorgio Armani said in a statement Wednesday. “The relationship with EssilorLuxottica has been a cornerstone of my path, born from personal and professional esteem, which has led to challenging choices. Such an important renewal is the confirmation of a mutual loyalty that makes me proud and that will lead to further, important innovations.”

“Leonardo Del Vecchio saw in Giorgio Armani a fellow entrepreneur with a shared passion for quality and innovation, and we are excited to continue on the journey they started,” said Francesco Milleri, chairman and chief executive officer of EssilorLuxottica. “In keeping with Leonardo Del Vecchio’s vision, with Armani we inaugurate a new long-term partnership model that will anchor us in the same spirit for many years to come.”

This is not the first time Armani Group commits in a long-term licensing deal. In 2018, the company renewed its existing beauty license with L’Oréal until 2050, marking a unique case for the industry. Incidentally, the French cosmetic giant has developed Armani’s fragrances, skin care and makeup in close collaboration with the Italian designer since 1988.

Luxottica Group merged with French company Essilor International, which focused on lenses, in 2018, forming an eyewear colossus that transformed the sector’s global landscape.

In addition to holding eyewear licenses for brands of the likes of Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Michael Kors, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co. and Versace, EssilorLuxottica also counts proprietary labels such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol and Oliver Peoples; lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and key retailers including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and Salmoiraghi & Viganò, among others.

Publicly listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, EssilorLuxottica generated consolidated pro forma revenue of 21.5 billion euros in 2021.

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Hot Summer Bags

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Armani Group, EssilorLuxottica Sign 15-Year Renewal

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad