Athletic Sunglasses for Spring 2023

Vision Expo West, which will take place in Las Vegas Wednesday through Saturday, is the epicenter of the booming sunglasses business, where exhibitors will present their upcoming collections that feature the latest trends.

Retailers and fashionistas will descend on sin city to find an array of captivating eyewear trends — the most dominant will be ’90s retro athleticism.

As seen on the runways, ’90s athletics were born from pure performance needs from leaders like Oakley and Adidas. The trend was quickly taken over by the rave subculture, and was seen in nightclubs and dancing arenas through the ’90s.

Today, the trend’s reemergence includes ’90s inspired frames from Emporio Armani, which is showcasing a futuristic metallic mirrored shield sunglass, while independent brand Dragon Rocker is displaying a much rounder style that’s still athletic and cool.

In past runway seasons, the raver-meets-athlete aesthetic has trended in men’s wear and women’s wear alike.

Mykita’s collaboration with Bernhard Willhelm takes the trend into ’80s-video-game territory with a metallic “Tron” inspired pair.

Other trends include the white frame, which helps enhance the wintry mood.

Brands such as Prada and Chiara Ferragni’s white wraparound continue to be crowd favorites, and Moncler draws inspiration from the ski slopes as the chosen sport (though the roundness of the frame skews into Willy Wonka territory).

The leader in the sports arena, Nike, infuses the white-frame trend with colored mirrored glasses that exude retro vibes, and brands such as Oakley continue to lead the pack with aerodynamic shapes, light frames and polarized lenses that work as perfectly while practicing any sport as they do on the dance floor.