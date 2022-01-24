Barton Perreira and Teddy Vonranson Launch Sunglass Collab

Barton Perreira works with the finest eyewear manufacturers and leading artisans in Japan, who combine centuries-old techniques with modern technology.

Bill Barton and Patty Perreira — two well-known eyewear industry figures who founded the brand in 2007 — have brought their innovative designs to some of fashion’s best-known labels. Perreira has worked with brands such as Vera Wang, Prada, Miu Miu, Paul Smith and, for more than 18 years, Oliver Peoples. Barton began his career as an optician, learning the intricacies of the industry, which led to his post as chief executive officer of Oliver Peoples, where he is credited with driving growth before moving on to found Barton Perreira.

The brand’s frames are not mass-produced, and are released in limited quantities.

The duo has collaborated to create notable collections for the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” as well as for Fear of God, which is designed by Jerry Lorenzo. They can now add American designer Teddy Vonranson to their lineup with a new interpretation of the Domino frame.

First shown at Vonranson’s spring 2022 presentation in September, the Domino sunglass frame is bold, rectangular and comes in five colorways: matte black, black horn, royal, ivory and Tokyo tortoise.

“I gravitated to the Domino frame right away as it is a timeless American style with a modern edge; a key characteristic of the TVR man,” said Vonranson.

The sun style will be available with noir and espresso-colored lenses with antireflective coating and includes Barton Perreira’s signature Japanese acetate finishes.

“The Teddy Vonranson brand represents true modern American classics, and our Domino frame is just that, making it the perfect style for our collaboration,” said Perreira. “Teddy has a unique ability to draw inspiration from the best attributes of both the East and West Coasts and apply them to his pieces.”

The limited-edition style will include collectible Barton Perreira x Teddy Vonranson packaging. Priced at $495, the collaboration will launch exclusively on BartonPerreira.com and Teddy-Vonranson.com beginning Tuesday, and is available now at Barton Perreira’s retail stores.

Barton Perreira x Teddy Vonranson Domino sunglasses in matte black.

Barton Perreira x Teddy Vonranson Domino sunglasses in royal.

