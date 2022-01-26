Carolina Herrera Debuts First Eyewear Campaign, Collection Under Safilo

Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon has debuted his first eyewear collection and campaign under the fashion house’s new partnership with Italian eyewear manufacturer Safilo Group.

“The collection was developed with a shared passion for creativity, innovation and quality that reinforces the distinctive codes of joy, bold femininity and dedication to quality,” Gordon said

Carolina Herrera ’s spring 2022 eyewear campaign. Courtesy

The 2022 spring eyewear campaign was shot by fashion photographer Dario Catellani, and features model Mica Argañaraz on the sun-drenched Côte d’Azur, in a sophisticated yet playful atmosphere.

The robust assortment includes both sun and optical options — channeling the refined femininity the house of Herrera is known for — with styles in acetate and metal or mixed materials, ranging from squared to butterfly or cat-eye shapes, each pair marked with the signature red monogram CH logo.

“We are both honored and excited to introduce the first Carolina Herrera women’s eyewear collection to the market in partnership with such an iconic, global luxury brand. The collection includes a full offer of styles which are both elegant and sophisticated — conveying a classic yet contemporary idea of femininity — and personalized by signature details of the house,“ said Vladimiro Baldin, chief of licensed brands and global product officer at Safilo. “We look forward to further developing the brand’s position as a leading player in the eyewear market with our unique product design and global distribution capabilities.”

The New York-based luxury brand signed a five-year agreement, effective Jan. 1, with Safilo for the design, production and global distribution of sunglasses and optical frames.

The campaign was teased last week on Herrera’s Instagram, and will roll out in both print and digital outlets, in consumer and eyewear trade publications worldwide soon.