Carrera Named Official Partner of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Carrera Eyewear has been tapped for an official eyewear partnership with the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking place over two consecutive weekends, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23, in Indio, California.

A house brand of Safilo group, Carrera will be the only featured eyewear brand on the festival grounds; present with a partner tent to connect and engage with thousands of festivalgoers while offering an immersive brand experience, including a sunglasses try-on station, and the new Carrera Woman collection, the Italian eyewear brand’s debut women’s-centered offering.

Officially launching April 2023 exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, the 13-model collection is characterized by distinctive design elements coming from the Carrera brand heritage, from the iconic C logo at the temples to the metal trim on the frame fronts. The assortment is comprised of six new optical frames and seven new sunglass styles, and while the brand has had unisex styles, this new collection adds a new feminine dimension to the brand’s three existing product families.

The Carrera Woman campaign.

“Coachella is much more than a music festival — it is a cultural movement. It is two weekends of creativity, inclusivity and diversity conceptualized for those who want to stand out from the crowd, and this perfectly aligns with the essence of the Carrera brand,” said Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni, president of North America, Safilo Group. “We are excited to announce this inaugural partnership and we are looking forward to connecting with brand enthusiasts on site as well as engaging and exposing the brand to a whole new audience.”

The brand is amping up the party bringing in a crew of top influencers, including brand ambassadors featured in its spring 2023 eyewear campaign, each selected for following their individual passions.

To celebrate its Coachella partnership, the brand is running a Carrera x Coachella VIP Sweepstakes, which will include VIP passes to Weekend One, airfare and lodging for one winner and three friends.