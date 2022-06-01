×
Carrera Partners With Gumball 3000 Road Rally

Not only joining the rally, the eyewear brand is marking the special occasion with two limited-edition sunglass styles.

CarreraxGumball3000XKappa
Carrera x Gumball 3000 x Kappa limited-edition glasses. Courtesy

Italian eyewear brand Carrera is one of the official partners of international road rally Gumball 3000.

The rally kicked off last weekend in Toronto and the Carrera Driving Team will rally to Indianapolis — together with the other 120 participating cars — where the rally continues traveling across Nashville, Atlanta and finally ends June 4, in  Miami.

Started in 1999, the Gumball 3000 rally is an annual luxury automotive road trip taking place every year (except for 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic) traveling a different 3,000-mile route through capital cities in front of hundreds of thousands of fans as it shuts down famous landmarks in each city where spectacular car displays are hosted.

Marking the special occasion, Carrera has joined forces with official partner of Gumball 3000, Kappa, to present two limited-edition sunglass styles. Both styles feature the official 2022 Edition colors of Gumball 3000, pink and gold, and are personalized with the Kappa “Omni” logo on the elastic band, while the Gumball 3000 logo appears on the end of the tip and on the lens.

Both styles are available on Carrera.com and in selected retail stores in Europe and U.S.

Additionally, a one-of-a-kind, 18-karat gold pair of Carrera sunglasses, handmade by Italian artisans, will be auctioned by Christie’s as part of a larger lot of items donated from rally partners and participants to support the Gumball 3000 Foundation. The foundation benefits underprivileged youth through educational and recreational infrastructure-based projects around the world.

