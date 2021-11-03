×
Chrome Hearts Debuts High-performance Ski Goggles

The "Silver Morning" goggles lineup celebrates the Chrome Hearts aesthetic — distinctive design but adding function in its practice.

Chrome Hearts Silver Morning Ski Goggles.
Chrome Hearts Silver Morning Ski Goggles.

Known for its exclusivity, quality handmade craftsmanship and penchant for going against the flow, Chrome Hearts is a brand that remains in constant high-demand. With its uniquely treated sterling silver and chunky gothic look, Chrome Hearts has managed to carve out a space for itself within the fashion industry, attracting a huge celebrity fan base with its most sought after accessories.

Fans of the brand and eyewear enthusiasts alike will have a special winter release to look forward to, with the debut of a high-performance snow goggle for skiing and snowboarding, complete with dual Carl Zeiss lenses and Chrome Hearts detailing in sterling silver or 18-karat gold.

The goggles feature a Carl Zeiss all-round lens as well as an additional low-light lens to enhance contrast in bad weather or limited light conditions and provide effective UV protection and a hydrophobic coating for optimal functionality. Constructed using a TR90 material (a durable, flexible and lightweight thermoplastic) with silicone rubber accents, they also feature a moisture wicking triple-layer foam with full-perimeter vents to ensure maximum airflow and a fog-free view in all conditions. 

Available in four colorways — faded black, steezy red, white out and slime green — each features a rubber Double Floral Cross motif across the bridge and rubber CH Crosses alongside a .925 Sterling or 18-karat gold-plated CH Scroll on the outrigger.

Priced at $1,550, they will begin arriving just after Thanksgiving to Chrome Hearts stores worldwide and select authorized eyewear retailers (except for the slime green colorway, which will be sold exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site in mid-December). 

Chrome Hearts Silver Morning Ski Goggles.
Chrome Hearts Silver Morning Ski Goggles.
Chrome Hearts Silver Morning Ski Goggles.
Chrome Hearts Silver Morning Ski Goggles.
