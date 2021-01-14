Luxury accessories brand Chrome Hearts is updating The Lowrider, its signature sunglass frame.

The updated shape — created by singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, daughter of the brand’s founder Richard Stark — features a new balmy color palette, with inlaid sterling silver logo bands across the brow and low-profile Chrome Hearts hardware only on the interior of the hinge.

Richard Stark launched The Lowrider, the first eyeglass shape in the brand’s history, in 2000. It was developed to be both practical in its function as motorcycle riding eyewear and a statement of style.

The update comes in three colorways, retails for $640 and will be available at select Chrome Hearts stores worldwide with limited styles released online. Jesse Jo will also be sharing new music alongside the eyewear launch later this month.

Chrome Hearts Lays Off Most U.S. Retail Staff

Moore From L.A.: How Chrome Hearts Is Wooing the Next Generation

Lenny Kravitz, Pamela Anderson Danced to Virgil Abloh at Chrome Hearts Party