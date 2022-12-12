De Rigo to Acquire Rodenstock Eyewear

MILAN — Italian eyewear specialist De Rigo SpA said Monday it is taking over Rodenstock’s Eyewear division.

The Munich-based company, a European leader in the eye care sector and a lens manufacturer, is selling its eyewear division, comprising the house brand Rodenstock Eyewear and the license for sunglasses and prescription frames for Porsche Design.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year, were not disclosed.

The transaction includes facilities and employees of the Rodenstock Eyewear division, while the lens manufacturing business will remain part of the Rodenstock Group.

The acquisition is seen as instrumental in growing the scope and footprint of De Rigo.

The company has been ramping up its licensing business recently and consolidating its premium and luxury eyewear division, with the addition in September of Roberto Cavalli to its portfolio, which includes Philipp Plein, Furla, Blumarine and Trussardi, to name a few, and soon Porsche Design.

Additionally, Rodenstock Eyewear’s footprint in central Europe and particularly Germany is viewed as an opportunity for De Rigo to grow its presence in that market.

“I am proud to announce this agreement with Rodenstock, with whom we share the values of operational excellence and a client- and people-centric business,” said Maurizio Dessolis, executive vice chairman of De Rigo. “We are delighted to complement our portfolio of premium products with the prestigious Rodenstock brands.…We are confident that building on our global platform and network we will be able to support the continued growth of the business and its brands.”

Touting De Rigo’s know-how and distribution prowess, Anders Hedegaard, chief executive officer of Rodenstock, noted that the eyewear specialist “will ensure business continuity for our eyewear business and we look forward to our continued collaboration. Due to their great deal of knowhow in the frames business and excellent access to international markets De Rigo is ideally positioned to further drive the development of the eyewear business and strengthen its brands.”