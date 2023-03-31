Dita Releases $1,200 Limited-edition Frame

Luxury eyewear brand Dita has released a new limited-edition frame, the Raketo.

The new frame is inspired by the awe of aviation, featuring a dual lens construction with an inlaid tinted front shield and rear offset drill-mounted sun lenses. According to the brand, the technical complexity expresses Dita’s design and engineering capabilities.

“We feel that the majority of eyewear brands tend to focus on singular product categories such as only doing navigators, rimless frames, double rims and shields,” said Cody Cho, vice president and director of brand protection of Dita. “Our goal with everything we do is to challenge the status quo … With the Raketo, we tried to amplify the DNA and design language to the next level by making a unique frame that represents the future of eyewear.”

Priced at $1,200 and made in Japan, it comes in three colors: Cyber Smoke, Ink Swirl and Blue Swirl. Raketo’s implementation of color play can be seen from every angle — down to the colored enamel inlay found within the temples. “The Raketo is the world’s first double-rimmed, shielded rimless frame,” Cho said.

Founded in 1995, Dita eyewear has amassed a cult-like following, seen on celebrities, musicians and athletes. The brand is known for transcending conventions of luxury eyewear, and creating discreet luxury products that range from bold character frames to new interpretations of timeless shapes, using innovative technologies.

Recently released, the brand reports that the frame is quickly selling out, retailing at Dita’s 11 global flagships and U.S. eyewear retailers Solstice, Optika, Designer Eyes and Good See Co.