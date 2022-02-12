Dsquared2 Launches First Eyewear Collection Produced by Safilo

MILAN — Dsquared2 is launching its first eyewear collection produced by Safilo Group for spring, offering the Italian manufacturer yet another “significant opportunity to grow in the fashion luxury segment,” according to chief executive officer Angelo Trocchia, representing “a great brand addition to our portfolio.”

Dsquared2 founders Dean and Dan Caten also touted the relevance of the category for their brand. “Eyewear is super important in terms of attitude, and makes you feel different depending on what model you are wearing — even with optical frames,” said Dan Caten. “It’s a fun category to wear, we love it.”

His brother Dean agreed. “Glasses can help create an image, a persona, make you look smarter or more mature. It’s a crucial and fundamental category and one of the easiest ways to buy the brand and be part of a community, not only in terms of accessibility but also sizing and fits.”

The designers have paid close attention to the shapes, weights and materials, adapted for different customers. Colors are also key — even white, they said. There is also an element of gender “fluidity,” in the collection, said Dan Caten, and unisex models, “with a fashion-forward” lineup. The brand’s eyewear was previously licensed to Marcolin.

A model from the new Dsquared2 eyewear collection. image courtesy of Safilo

The spring 2022 lineup “includes multiple product stories to express the different features of the Dsquared2 collection that address several consumer targets,” said Trocchia.



The collection is divided into four product categories — Hype, Icon, Refined and Dynamic — and is marked by the brand’s distinctive Maple Leaf detail. Icon targets a “young and irreverent” customer, explained the CEO.

The Icon collection has bas-relief details, offers a range of pop colors and includes a visor model for a strong fashion statement.

The lineup comprises men’s and women’s models, equally split between sun and optical frames, said Trocchia. Shapes range from cat-eye to butterfly — at times embellished with crystals or teardrop and caravan lenses. The logo at times appears supersized. Some models also have a discreet red tag incorporated on the side.

An Icon model from the Dsquared2 spring collection. image courtesy of Safilo

The brand is distributed globally with the main focus in Europe and the Middle East, and it also has “great potential in the internet pure player channel. We are working on the development of the 2022 communication plan that includes a launch in Italy during springtime and a digital and social campaign to support the category,” he concluded.

As reported, Safilo’s full-year revenues last year rose for the first time since the pandemic, lifted by online sales and a robust performance in its North America, Europe and Rest of the World markets.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, preliminary 2021 revenues climbed 24.3 percent to 969.6 million euros, compared with 780.3 million euros the previous year, topping estimates given by the company in November.

Safilo’s full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted for non-recurring items) margin was 8.7 percent, marking a significant recovery compared to the break-even figure recorded in 2020. In addition, the Padua-based company reduced its net debt to 94 million euros at the end of December 2021 compared to 222.1 million euros in 2020, reflecting the successful completion of the group’s capital increase at the beginning of November.

The exit of the Dior, Max Mara and Fendi licenses, as well as Givenchy at the end of 2021, prompted Safilo to redefine its portfolio last year.

In addition to its own brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith and Safilo, Blenders and Privé Revaux, the group produces and distributes eyewear for labels such as DB Eyewear by David Beckham, Missoni, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and Parisian-chic label Isabel Marant. It most recently added Chiara Ferragni, Carolina Herrera and Under Armour to its roster.