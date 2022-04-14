Enfants Riches Déprimés Releases Capsule With Jacques Marie Mage

Luxury brands Enfants Riches Déprimés and Jacques Marie Mage are collaborating to create two limited-edition glasses, the “Sidewalk Doctor” and the “Upsetter.”

As with all Jacques Marie Mage eyewear, the glasses are made in small batches in Japan.

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Jacques Marie Mage.

The “Sidewalk Doctor” is handcrafted from titanium and features Art Deco-inspired lens rim engravings and a filigree rose detail at the temple tip. The “Upsetter” is handcrafted from plant-based acetate and features the brand’s signature precious metal spur-shaped rivets and patterned wire core engravings. The “Upsetter” sunglasses style in Dark Havana were worn by Travis Barker at the most recent Grammy Awards.

The new collection sees the makeover of two Jacques Marie Mage sunglass silhouettes, unveiling a large range of tints ranging from shades of yellow, green, pink and blue utilized for the lenses to gold, black and brown tortoiseshell detailing for the frames.

Each style will be accompanied by Jacque Marie Mage’s signature box set, including a hard eyewear case in Italian leather, an oversize microfiber cleaning cloth featuring exclusive Enfants Riches Déprimés artwork and a custom silver clothespin.

The styles range in price from $895 for the “Upsetter” to $1,095 for the “Sidewalk Doctor.” The sunglasses will be produced in a limited edition of 500 each, and are exclusively available for purchase now at Maxfield Los Angeles, enfantsrichesdeprimes.com and online at Jacquesmariemage.com.

