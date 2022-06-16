Etnia Barcelona Marks Anniversary With Azul ‘Heritage’ Collection

Etnia Barcelona is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with an all-blue heritage collection.

Made up of four styles, the Azul Etina, or Etnia Blue, heritage collection frames are made with natural Mazzucchelli acetate and HD mineral lenses, offering the wearer a unique visual experience.

Oversize models feature large temple tips decorated with gold. One side features the font exclusively created for the firm’s 20th anniversary, while the other bears a symbol: an eye with rays of light, an eye with lashes, an eye and a pyramid or an eye with false lashes, referencing the Anthony Burgess book on which the Stanley Kubrick film, “A Clockwork Orange” was based.

For the campaign, Etnia Barcelona continues its journey through some of the most popular icons in history, such as Audrey Hepburn, Nelson Mandela, John Lennon and more.

An independent eyewear brand, Spain’s Etnia Barcelona is known for its art-inspired frames made from premium materials.

The four Azul heritage styles retail for $345 on Etniabarcelona.com and at select retail partners.

