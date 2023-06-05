Japanese Eyewear Brand Jins Hires Former Apple Creative Director

Japanese premium eyewear company Jins has hired a former creative director for Apple to lead its design.

Paul Nixon, who worked at Apple for more than 17 years in roles including creative director of Apple.com and designer for its human interface division, is Jins’ new global chief creative officer. Nixon started on June 1. Jins is based in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

He departed Apple some eight months ago and has changed categories to pivot toward eyewear design.

In a statement announcing his appointment, Nixon said: “After visiting Maebashi in 2019, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand the creativity, innovation and influence of [founder] Mr. Hitoshi Tanaka, who is a driving force behind creating the best experiences in his hometown.

“I then had the chance to meet Mr. Tanaka by chance and learn more about the mission and story of Jins, and was immediately attracted not only to his amazing Maebashi projects, but also to Jins as a company with a vision and great products that can magnify people’s lives. I am looking forward to being a part of Jins’ global-scale mission, and I truly believe that Jins is a special company that can magnify the lives of its customers around the world.”

Speaking about his goals for the company, Nixon added: “In the coming years, I believe Jins can and will become the global standard for eyewear product design, innovation and value — as well as providing standout customer experiences and services. I am so excited, humbled and honored to be joining the Jins team. And also inspired to be working directly with Mr. Tanaka and the team to help introduce Jins globally.”