Garret Leight California Optical Teams With Pendleton Woolen Mills

Garret Leight California Optical has teamed up with heritage brand Pendleton Woolen Mills to create a limited-edition custom blanket and specialty eyewear case.

The partnership creates a custom pattern, inspired by the unique, geometric configuration of the Venice Beach Canals, an iconic Los Angeles district designed by Abbott Kinney in 1905. The jacquard woven twin size blanket features Pendleton’s lightweight wool, which is engineered as biodegradable and resistant against wrinkles, fading, water and stains.

“I’ve been collecting Pendleton flannels for over two decades. So when the opportunity arose to partner with this amazing heritage brand, I had to jump all over it. Pendleton are experts at what they do and are well known for their world-class wools and fabrics. This collaboration allowed us to bring to life our brand in a home product of premier comfort and quality,” Garrett Leight said. “I’m excited to release a blanket and eyewear case that embraces the roots of my hometown. And beyond that, it’s making my holiday gifts very easy this year.”

The limited-edition blanket retails for $329, and the custom eyewear case for $65. Each are will available on at GLCO retail stores nationwide and on its U.S. and European websites.