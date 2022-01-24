Garrett Leight Launches Eco-friendly Line

Garrett Leight is getting into the sustainability game.

For spring 2022, the eyewear brand is launching its first eco-friendly collection of sunglasses and optical frames. The collection uses M49, a sustainable eco-acetate that is bio-based and biodegradable and is created by combining cellulose acetate and a plasticizer of vegetable origin. It produces 60 percent less carbon dioxide than traditional plastics and consumes 53 percent less energy than industry standards, the company said. By utilizing these mostly composed materials from renewable sources, the brand is limiting its use of fossil fuels and reducing emissions of greenhouse gasses.

The eco-styles include the Ruskin and the Carlton in optical and sun options, along with the Carroll, Woodlawn and Naples, which are being made available in a variety of new colors, in optical.

The Carlton model. RRP_IMAGE_SERVICES

Accompanying the frames is a cleaning cloth made from 80 percent plastic bottles, a case made from animal-free eco-suede, and a case wrapper made from FSC-certified recycled paper.

Garrett Leight, founder and chief executive officer, said: “For over a decade, California has been a huge influence on the brand and our love for it extends to the planet we share. We are, by definition, slow fashion, but we recognize there’s more we can do and we’re ready to level up.”

In addition to the eco-friendly styles, the full spring collection will include Dimmick, Broadway, Paloma M, Elkgrove, Oakwood, Harbor, Holly, as well as new colorways of bestselling styles Wilson, Brooks X, Hampton X, Clark and Clune.