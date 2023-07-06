Gentle Monster and D’heygere Team on Jewelry-inspired Eyewear Capsule

Gentle Monster, the South Korean cult eyewear brand known for large-scale experiential installations, is teaming with French fashion accessory brand D’heygere on a capsule collection that blurs the line between eyewear and fine jewelry.

A style from the Gentle Monster x D’heygere eyewear capsule.

The collection features eyewear styles with temples adorned with rings and earrings, while the package design for the capsule takes cues from jewelry boxes.

Stephanie D’heygere, creative director of her namesake brand, said the collaboration enabled her to “take the next step on typical jewelry eyewear.”

“The delicately designed products led this collaboration to open a new chapter of eyewear by attempting a unique method of combining the frame with jewelry as a structure, not simply attaching it to the frame,” she added.

A style from the Gentle Monster x D’heygere eyewear capsule. Courtesy of Gentle Monster

The launch is accompanied by a campaign that features a bizarre wedding between Gentle Monster and D’heygere, where models defied gravity with heads on the ground and feet up in the air.

Gentle Monster has become the go-to collaborator for buzzy fashion labels, such as Fendi, Maison Margiela, Moncler Genius, Marine Serre and Heron Preston, as well as major celebrities in recent years.

Blackpink’s Jennie issued two capsules under the name “Jentle Garden.” The brand also launched a collaboration with Tilda Swinton back in 2017. Diplo, Cai Xukun and Son Heung-Min have worked with the brand on dedicated capsules as well.