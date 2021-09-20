×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Givenchy, Thélios to Launch Eyewear Collection

The Italy-based company will start to produce and globally distribute Givenchy eyewear collections beginning Jan. 1.

Givenchy
Givenchy in Paris courtesy image

MILAN — There’s another jewel in the crown at eyewear manufacturer Thélios.

The Italy-based company will start to produce and globally distribute Givenchy eyewear collections beginning Jan. 1.

Renaud de Lesquen, who has been president and chief executive officer of Givenchy since April 2020, praised Thélios for “setting new standards in the eyewear industry with Italian craftsmanship and selective distribution.”

The agreement will help develop “exciting and exceptional eyewear that will take Givenchy to a new level in this product category,” he said.

Sara Osculati, chief brand and product officer of Thélios, said the first collection will build on Givenchy’s “iconic signature codes such as the 4G emblem.”

The new eyewear line was designed by creative director Matthew Williams “to perfectly blend into the maison’s global product offer and to grant a perfect Givenchy total look,” said Osculati, who described the brand as “the quintessence of contemporary Parisian elegance.”

Related Galleries

Williams, who made a name for himself working as creative director for Lady Gaga and is the designer behind his 1017 Alyx 9SM label, joined Givenchy in June 2020, succeeding Clare Waight Keller. The Chicago-born designer, the French house’s seventh couturier and a key ringleader of the luxury streetwear scene, has brought a sharp vision to Givenchy and has been revisiting and emphasizing the brand’s 4G emblem in his designs.

As reported, Williams discovered the 4G emblem, present in collections since the time of founder Hubert de Givenchy, during a trawl through the archives, spotting it as a repeating pattern on a carpet in a boutique. For example, Williams unveiled a new chain-handled 4G bag which debuted in December as part of the pre-fall 2021 collection.

Leveraging Givenchy’s strong brand identity and Thélios’ know-how in luxury eyewear, the French company plans to further expand its eyewear category with this partnership.

Givenchy eyewear was previously produced and distributed by Safilo.

The first collection will be distributed in Givenchy boutiques, on givenchy.com, and across the highly selective Thélios network of retailers and opticians worldwide.

 

Thélios
The Thélios headquarters in Longarone, Italy. Pol Baril

 

Thélios began operating in 2018, a joint venture between LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which has a 51 percent stake, with Italian eyewear-maker Marcolin owning the remainder. LVMH also owns a 10 percent stake in Marcolin.

Since its inception Thélios has grown to produce and distribute eyewear collections for Celine; Loewe; Kenzo; Fenty; Fred; Berluti; Stella McCartney, and Rimowa. Thélios also produces a new brand for men called 9.81, a reference to the universal constant of gravity (9.81 Newtons).

The year 2021 has seen the arrival of Dior last January, and Fendi in July, bowing for fall 2021. The general consensus is that Thélios will gradually produce eyewear collections for most if not all the brands under the LVMH umbrella. Thélios also partly produces for Louis Vuitton, whose eyewear is sold only through its own boutiques.

Thélios employs 800 people, with 600 of them in Italy and production spans more than 194,400 square feet.

The state-of-the-art plant in Longarone, a one-hour drive from Venice and Italy’s main eyewear hub, was inaugurated in 2018.

Its former CEO Giovanni Zoppas exited in May to join Tecnica Group, which specializes in outdoor footwear and ski equipment, and a successor has not been named yet.

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Givenchy to Launch Eyewear Collection Produced

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad