Goodr Becomes Official Sunglass Partner of Carvana Pickleball

Pickleball is one of the most popular sports to emerge in the past few years, with some 5 million Americans now playing the game.

That was one of the reasons that Goodr, a Los Angeles-based brand known for its $25 active sunglasses, stepped up to become the Official Sunglasses Partner of the Carvana PPA Tour, an organizer of professional and amateur tournaments around the U.S.

Goodr has created a custom pair of polarized sunglasses exclusive to the Carvana PPA Tour in its signature OG style — I Dink, Therefore I Am. A dink is a common shot in pickleball where the ball is hit into the No-Volley Zone, or Kitchen.

The model will be available for purchase at Carvana PPA Tour events beginning this summer. The organization organizes events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awards more than $5.5 million in prize money annually. It will host 25 events this year.

The glasses will retail for $25. Ryan Foell

“Goodr is a brand that encourages you to be your weirdest, most authentic self,” said Stephen Lease, cofounder and chief executive officer of Goodr. “We also pride ourselves on being recklessly committed to fun, and pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country for good reason — it’s inclusive, it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it is the perfect embodiment of fun. We’re thrilled to partner with an organization like the Carvana PPA Tour that gives the best pickleball players in the world a chance to compete. We also have a makeshift pickleball court in our office, and we’re selfishly trying to get the Goodr headquarters added as a venue for next year’s tour.”

Goodr was founded in 2015 and its collection is sold at retailers including REI, Fleet Feet, Public Lands as well as on its own site.