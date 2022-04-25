Illesteva and Photographer Gray Malin to Launch Sunglasses

Luxury eyewear brand Illesteva and fine art photographer Gray Malin on Tuesday will launch a limited-edition sunglasses capsule collection at Illesteva stores, the brand’s website and select retailers.

The Los Angeles-based photographer and New York Times bestselling author is known for his aerial photography of beaches and locales in Oahu, Hawaii; St. Barths, Bahamas, the Amalfi coast and other areas. For this partnership, Malin applied his beach and ocean images on the insides of Illesteva’s unisex Leonard and Los Feliz black frame styles. Both styles are handmade in Italy and retail for $250.

Illesteva designs its eyewear in New York City and hand-produces the styles in Italy and France. The Malin collaboration is just the latest for the brand, which has a growing list of collaborators including restaurants Craig’s and Carbone, actress Rashida Jones, models Jourdan Dunn and Josephine Skriver, hip-hop group N.E.R.D. and the Michael Jackson Estate. Prior to working with Illesteva, Malin partnered with Disney, Away Luggage, Sperry Top-Sider, Veuve Clicquot and Le Méridien, among others.

The eyewear brand operates 10 stores in New York City, Los Angeles and Venice, Miami, Boston, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.