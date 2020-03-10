By  on March 10, 2020

MILAN — Isabel Marant is to add eyewear to her French-chic product offering.

The label has signed a 10-year licensing agreement with Safilo Group for the design, production and global distribution of sunglasses and optical frames, the two companies announced Tuesday.

