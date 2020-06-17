Before launching his eyewear brand, Bold Dots, founder Akshar Patel was one might call a full-fledged eyewear obsessive, with a personal collection of more than 100 frames. As he grew to learn more about the category, he felt it was missing something. With just an idea and minimal experience he took a leap of faith, quit his consulting job and jumped in to market with his brand.

Patel soft launched Bold Dots in March but now, with summer beginning, he is officially debuting his take on the category. “I wanted to create a collection of eyewear drawing inspiration from my Indian heritage and interest in modern design,” Patel explained.

The resulting three styles — an oval, a rectangular and a pentagram shape — are each priced under $200 and made with high-quality acetate from Milan and polished Titanium. Patel plans to add new styles throughout the summer. For every pair sold, Patel will donate a pair of eyeglasses and an eye exam to someone from in his family’s community in India.