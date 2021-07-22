Diff Charitable Eyewear will release its latest collection and collaboration with American actress, model and TV personality Lauren London on July 22.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, London took inspiration from some of her favorite healing crystals, including emerald, tiger’s eye and pearl: “I wanted to create a collection that would help people express how they feel inside. My designs are inspired by the idea of intentionality and projecting good energy out into the world,” says London.

The collection features a rectangle frame, the “Lotus Locs,” in amber tort, pearl, emerald tort and black, and an aviator frame, “California Soul,” in black and gold. The glasses retail for $88.

London and Diff hope their collection of two frames in six colorways will allow everyone to radiate their inner positivity. “I chose to work with Diff because they share my philosophy of giving back and spreading love in the world. My hope is that our partnership will create a butterfly effect and spread good energy to so many more people,” says London.