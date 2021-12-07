×
Lexxola Launches New Style: The Neo

The London-based eyewear brand has just added their most ergonomic design to date.

Lexxola's The Neo frame.
Lexxola's The Neo frame.

Lexxola eyewear is quickly becoming a cult favorite, fusing cutting-edge technology and trusted techniques, while championing quality, functionality and design. Based in London and manufactured in Italy, the rapidly growing eyewear brand has already become a hit, making cameos on celebrities including Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Chamberlain — not to mention a favorite on TikTok.

Continuing to push creative boundaries, founder Zane Saleh has introduced a new style to the Lexxola range, the Neo, which is a late-1990s throwback reminiscent of the now-recognizable shades that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss donned on the first installment of “The Matrix” movies.

“The Neo launch is an important milestone, illustrating how the fusion of community insights and cutting-edge technology work together to create the genre-defining frame of 2022,” said Saleh.

Neo’s sportswear design, which is the inaugural style for Lexxola’s upcoming District Collection, is constructed with a rectangular frame and boasts an ergonomic design that mirrors the contours of the face as well as a 180-degree hinge that allows for optimal frame flexibility and durability, rounded off with 100 percent UVA and UVB lenses for peak vision protection. 

Available now for purchase in four dynamic color combinations, White/Honey, Moss/Grey, Red/Peach and Black/Blue, the Neo will be priced at $260 and can be found at Lexxola’s e-shop.

