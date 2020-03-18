LONDON — Eyewear label Linda Farrow is turning 50 this year and using the milestone as an opportunity to take stock and highlight the values at the core of the brand — namely female power.

“Linda Farrow stood out in a male-dominated industry in the Seventies in London, bringing a woman’s touch as a creative and changing the way people view eyewear,” said Simon Jablon, Farrow’s son who relaunched the business in 2003.