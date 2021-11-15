×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

Linda Farrow Teams With Artist Sara Shakeel

The artist, known for her high-shine glitter collages, created a festive sunglass capsule with Linda Farrow all about sparkle.

Sara Shakeel x Linda Farrow
Sara Shakeel x Linda Farrow Courtesy of Linda Farrow

LONDON — Linda Farrow has always loved a collaboration, and in the past years has worked with everyone from Dries Van Noten to young labels-of-the-moment including The Attico, Magda Butrym, Area and Alessandra Rich. Those projects have helped the eyewear brand stay current, and involved in the fashion conversation.

Now the brand is changing things by tapping a digital artist for the first time. Farrow’s creative director Simon Jablon has chosen Sara Shakeel, a Pakistani artist known for using glitter or crystals, to create both digital and physical collages, for the latest collaboration.

It wasn’t a strategic move, according to Jablon, who found himself adding a lot of Shakeel’s imagery on his moodboard and then just calling her to propose a partnership.

“The essence of her imagery was so inspiring, and fit in with the collection we were designing,” said Jablon, adding that their mutual love of all things shine and glamour made the process easy. “What you need is an essence of an idea and then the details work themselves out. What we were doing was already in Sara’s world, we were already in her mind, so the design process was smooth.”

Related Galleries

The result is a capsule of three sunglass styles, featuring Shakeel’s crystal embellishment across the handles of the glasses or around the lenses to create high-drama, high-glamour pieces. Prices range from 405 pounds to 735 pounds.

“There’s Christmas and the back of COVID-19, so people are ready for some sparkle in their life. Sara’s twist adds so much more fun to the collection, and this is the best time to celebrate,” said Jablon, adding that the company plans to go big in its communication efforts with digital campaigns, a festive party in London, and specially designed store windows.

Puyi in China will feature the collaboration across the windows of more than 30 locations — as well as launches on key online partners like Matchesfashion and Net-a-porter.

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist
Sara Shakeel x Linda Farrow

“We’re going through all the different marketing touch points to make sure that everyone hears it in different ways. We’re very proud of this, so we want to scream about it as loud as we can,” said Jablon, who was an early pioneer of collaborations.

“We brought Jeremy Scott back before he brought his brand back — it’s something we enjoy. It’s never been about doing a collaboration for the sake of it; it’s all about working with someone we like and enjoy their brand, vision or lifestyle. If it’s going to resonate, your team needs to get joy from it. You can’t just tick boxes and stick someone’s name on the product. It’s always about delivering a real fashion product, which deserves to be aligned with the brand, not just a license.”

Shakeel, who describes herself as a “mad scientist” who’s always playing with crystal and broken glass, said that working with a new medium gave her a huge boost of confidence. She is mostly used to seeing her collages saved as people’s iPhone wallpapers.

“I was pregnant at that time, I was confused and thinking of stepping back from work, but the [Linda Farrow] team made me feel so comfortable and trusted my vision and process. For an artist, it’s huge when you’re acknowledged and respected for what you do, or given the chance to reflect your art by an established company. We are the new generation of artists coming on Instagram blowing up the space, so partnerships like this one give us hope that we can keep going and achieve more,” she said.

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist
Sara Shakeel x Linda Farrow
Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Linda Farrow Joins Forces with Artist

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad