Lindberg Eyewear Expands Its Thintanium Collection

Lindberg is expanding its award-winning Thintanium collection with the addition of new sunglass and rounded optical frame options.

The Danish eyewear brand is known for its minimalist aesthetic, with every pair of glasses made without screws, rivets or welded parts. The result is ultra-lightweight eyewear that has racked up several design awards over the years.

The Thintanium collection is named after the thin titanium strip developed by Lindberg using a tech-driven approach, creating an eyewear collection, which is significantly thinner than what was considered possible previously. The collection has received two well-known design awards: “The Red Dot: Best of the Best” (2021), the highest award in the competition, reserved for the very best products and the iF Gold Award — the best award by iF design. According to the brand, the collection is its interpretation of the latest fashion in eyewear, with the slim titanium strip giving it an on-trend look that stands out in an understated way.

The extension of collection makes seven new sunglass styles total that can be customized with numerous variations in the frame colors and sizes. Each frame is crafted through a modular system and assembled to each customer’s needs, complete with their name engraved in the temple arm. Sunglasses retail for $545, while optical frames range from $785 to $935.

Lindberg was acquired by Kering Eyewear, the eyewear arm of the French luxury conglomerate, in 2021 and sells to many partners throughout the U.S. including Visionary Optics, Moscot and EuroOptica.