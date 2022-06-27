×
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Accessories

Luxottica Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Luxottica Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

Del Vecchio was the embodiment of the self-made man, building the giant eyewear company and becoming one of the wealthiest and most influential men in Italy.

Leonardo Del Vecchio
Leonardo Del Vecchio Courtesy of Luxottica

MILANLuxottica founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio and chairman of EssilorLuxottica died Monday morning at age 87.

One of the wealthiest and most influential men in Italy, Del Vecchio was the embodiment of the self-made man. He was  born in Milan on May 22, 1935, but his father died five months prior to his birth and his mother couldn’t afford to support her five children, so he grew up in an orphanage from age seven.

He began his career as an apprentice to a tool and dye maker in Milan, but decided to turn his metalworking skills to make spectacle parts and moved in 1961, when he was 25, to Agordo, in the province of Belluno, to found a new company: Luxottica.

He was also one of the key figures on the Italian economic scene, as one of the main shareholders of giant bank Mediobanca and Generali insurance company.

Under his watchful and hands-on lead, Del Vecchio grew Luxottica to become a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion luxury and sports eyewear. Its portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Arnette, Costa del Mar and Alain Mikli, as well as licensed brands including Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, Ferrari, Michael Kors, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co., Valentino and Versace. It has also been producing ophthalmic lenses for more than 20 years.

Del Vecchio also spearheaded the merger between Luxottica and Essilor of France, which focused on lenses, forming in 2018 an eyewear colossus with a market capitalization of about 57 billion euros, which transformed the sector’s global landscape.

Publicly listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, EssilorLuxottica has more than 140,000 employees and sales in more than 150 countries.

The merger hid road bumps almost immediately from disagreements between Del Vecchio and the Essilor management over who actually ran the combined group, proving how the entrepreneur’s willpower had not waned in time.

