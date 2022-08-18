×
Marchon Elevates Thomas Burkhardt to Role of President

Marchon's CMO Thomas Burkhardt has been promoted to company president.

Thomas Burkhardt
Thomas Burkhardt Courtesy/Marchon

Marchon Eyewear has a new president.

Parent company VSP Eyewear on Thursday revealed that Marchon’s chief marketing officer Thomas Burkhardt has been promoted to the role of president.

Burkhardt steps into big shoes previously filled by Nicola Zotta, who departed Marchon in May to move to Italy, where he is now the chief executive officer of the Artsana Group.

Burkhardt joined Marchon in 2016, first as its senior vice president of global brand licensing and marketing. He quickly rose through the ranks and seven months later became the company’s chief marketing officer and senior vice president of global brands, marketing and design.

He has positioned Marchon as a friendly market player that is among the eyewear industry’s most transparent when it comes to business and trends.

Prior to Marchon, Burkhardt worked at Coty Inc. as the vice president of global marketing for Calvin Klein.

In his new role, Burkhardt will report to Earnie Franklin, the chief operating officer of VSP Vision. “From growing brands and organizations globally, to transforming and elevating multibillion-dollar retail sales brands, to expertise in product development, operations, licensing and more, Thomas has the experience and a proven record of leadership over his 25 years of working in the consumer goods, fashion and eyewear industries. Since joining Marchon in 2016, he has provided strategic focus, leading to record growth. Thomas is the right leader to ensure continued success for the organization both in the U.S. and internationally,” Franklin said of Burkhardt’s appointment.

“I am honored and energized by the opportunity to lead the next era of Marchon, its world-class eyewear portfolio of brands, and its passionate global organization,” added Burkhardt. “As we look to the future, our team is well poised to help our customers achieve more and deliver on our mission to help people around the world see better, look better and feel better.”

