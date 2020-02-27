A year after Karl Lagerfeld’s death, the namesake brand is powering ahead, brimming with energy and projects and so, too, are the label’s partners, including Marchon Eyewear Inc., the eyewear specialist that has been its licensee since 2007.

In 2017 the two parties renewed their licensing agreement, which now stretches until 2023. But this year marks a new course for the Lagerfeld eyewear line, which is undergoing a repositioning both in terms of price point and design, tapping into the masstige segment, in line with the rest of the label’s products.