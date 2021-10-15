×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing Agreement

The two companies first linked in 2011.

Novak Djokovic in Lacoste sunglasses.
Novak Djokovic in Lacoste sunglasses. Courtesy/Marchon

Marchon and Lacoste have renewed their licensing agreement. The multiyear extension will see Marchon continue to design, produce and distribute Lacoste-branded optical and sunglasses.

The companies first linked in 2010, and since then Marchon says eyewear has become an increasingly important category for Lacoste in terms of branding and visibility. As part of its tie-in with Novak Djokovic, Lacoste has issued special eyewear designed in collaboration with the world’s number-one tennis player, as well as a special collection to mark the Roland-Garros grand slam tournament.

Marchon president and chief executive officer Nicola Zotta said: “We are incredibly proud to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with Lacoste. Lacoste represents a core pillar of our global lifestyle portfolio, and we are confident that our teams will continue to create eyewear offerings that drive the Lacoste business forward.”

Lacoste chief brand officer Catherine Spindler added: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Marchon, with whom we succeeded in developing strong collections in line with Lacoste’s DNA. Eyewear is an important category for our brand, which perfectly complements the Lacoste silhouette in terms of style, innovation and creativity. We have great ambitions in this category, where our fashion sport brand has a lot of potential.”

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad