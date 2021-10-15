Marchon and Lacoste Extend Eyewear Licensing Agreement

Marchon and Lacoste have renewed their licensing agreement. The multiyear extension will see Marchon continue to design, produce and distribute Lacoste-branded optical and sunglasses.

The companies first linked in 2010, and since then Marchon says eyewear has become an increasingly important category for Lacoste in terms of branding and visibility. As part of its tie-in with Novak Djokovic, Lacoste has issued special eyewear designed in collaboration with the world’s number-one tennis player, as well as a special collection to mark the Roland-Garros grand slam tournament.

Marchon president and chief executive officer Nicola Zotta said: “We are incredibly proud to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with Lacoste. Lacoste represents a core pillar of our global lifestyle portfolio, and we are confident that our teams will continue to create eyewear offerings that drive the Lacoste business forward.”

Lacoste chief brand officer Catherine Spindler added: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Marchon, with whom we succeeded in developing strong collections in line with Lacoste’s DNA. Eyewear is an important category for our brand, which perfectly complements the Lacoste silhouette in terms of style, innovation and creativity. We have great ambitions in this category, where our fashion sport brand has a lot of potential.”