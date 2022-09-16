×
Marchon and Paul Smith Sign Eyewear License

The long-term deal will hit stores in January 2023.

The Paul Smith store.
The Paul Smith store. Michael Buckner for WWD

Paul Smith and Marchon have entered into a strategic licensing partnership.

The deal tasks Marchon with designing, manufacturing and distributing Paul Smith eyewear on a global scale. The first collection will be released in January.

This is the first deal to be unveiled under the tutelage of Marchon’s new president Thomas Burkhardt.

“Marchon is very proud to partner with Paul Smith, an iconic brand with timeless styling,” Burkhardt said in a statement. “We look forward to contributing to the brand’s future growth around the world, while strengthening our offering within the luxury eyewear segment. The new collections will be offering new eyewear styles that will uniquely capture the essence and exceptional quality of the Paul Smith brand.”

Paul Smith managing director Ashley Long added: “We are delighted to be embarking on a new global eyewear partnership with Marchon. Harnessing their expertise in manufacturing and distribution and bringing our own unique approach to design and creativity, we have every confidence it will be a prosperous collaboration.”

The collection will be available in select optical stores worldwide, as well as Paul Smith’s retail locations and e-commerce and in the U.S. on Eyeconic.com, which is Marchon’s own e-commerce destination.

