Marchon and Zeiss Ink Long-term License for Eyewear Frames

Zeiss, mostly known for its lenses, has tasked Marchon with developing and distributing its branded eyewear frames.

Marchon and Zeiss are getting into business together. The two entities have unveiled a long-term licensing agreement in which Marchon will design, produce and distribute optical and sun frames under the Zeiss label.

An initial run of nine men’s optical frame styles will make its debut this fall in the U.S. market only under Marchon’s Altair portfolio, using technical materials like titanium. A fully realized collection is expected to become available worldwide in spring 2022. Zeiss, primarily known as a company that produces high-end lenses, previously had a five-year license for branded frames with Stepper Eyewear.

Marchon chief executive officer and president Nicola Zotta said: “We are very proud to announce our collaboration with Zeiss, a global industry leader in lens development. Zeiss’ prestigious legacy and passion for excellence will elevate our customer experience, expand and inspire our category expertise and our positioning within the eyewear space. Together with Zeiss, we are giving our customers the optimal experience in shopping for frames.”

Zeiss’ vice president of global marketing, Rolf Herrmann, added: “We are sure that Marchon Eyewear’s expertise will complement our efforts in developing products that meet consumers’ needs by providing innovative, high-quality eyewear solutions.”

